NDMA issues monsoon flood alert

Heavy rains, urban and flash floods expected in multiple regions from July 2–8

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a nationwide alert for expected heavy monsoon rains and potential flooding in various regions from July 2 to 8, 2025.

According to the alert, intense rainfall is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and northeastern Punjab between July 5 and 8. The River Kabul at Nowshera may witness a rise in water levels, posing a risk of flash flooding in connected streams and nullahs.

The NDMA has warned that increased inflows into Tarbela Dam could result in low-level flooding downstream. Additionally, glacier lake outburst floods and landslides are likely in parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Urban flooding is expected in cities including Lahore, Sialkot, and Narowal, while hill torrents in D.G. Khan and Rajanpur may see surging water flows. Local drains in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujrat, and Narowal—such as Aik, Deg, Bein, and Palkhu—may overflow due to intense rainfall.

The NDMA has urged the public to avoid weak structures, electric poles, and billboards during strong winds and rainstorms. Visibility may also be reduced during thunderstorms, increasing the risk of accidents.

All concerned departments have been instructed to take precautionary measures and ensure preparedness to handle any emergency during the forecast period.