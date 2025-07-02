KP govt to purchase flood fighting equipment following tragic Swat incident

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Following the tragic deaths of fifteen people as a result of sudden flood in Swat River, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to take effective measures to batten down the hatches.

According to sources, the provincial government has decided to purchase flood-fighting equipment, which includes drones and water rescue boats. Drones will now be used in flood and other emergency situations, and these drones will have the capability to carry several hundred kilograms of weight.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Relief Department has completed preparations to purchase 30 drones. Ten H-30 transportation drones will be purchased, each capable of carrying up to 100 kilograms, while 20 other transportation drones will be able to carry up to 50 kilograms.

Sources state that the purchase of drones will cost 406 million rupees. KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has directed the Finance Department to release 331 million rupees for this purpose. Measures for the immediate procurement of drones and boats have been finalised.

According to the Relief Department, the purpose of acquiring this equipment is to enable timely action in any emergency situation.