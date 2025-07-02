PM Shehbaz to visit Azerbaijan

Will attend ECO summit, reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to regional cooperation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), scheduled for July 3 and 4.

According to the Prime Minister's Office spokesperson, PM Shehbaz will lead the Pakistani delegation at the summit and present Pakistan’s perspective on pressing regional and global challenges.

During the summit, the Prime Minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to ECO Vision 2025, which focuses on enhancing economic cooperation among member states.

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with other regional leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

