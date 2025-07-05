PMD warns of potential GLOF in KP, Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a critical warning about the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, triggered by glacier melting due to an ongoing heatwave.

In a statement released by the PMD’s Research and Development Division in Islamabad, the department warned that rising temperatures, combined with an incoming weather system, could lead to flash floods in northern valleys that are especially vulnerable over the next few days.

The alert highlights that the excess meltwater might cause sudden glacial lake bursts, leading to dangerous GLOF incidents and flash flooding in nearby valleys and downstream settlements.

The PMD has urged residents, local authorities, and relevant agencies in the affected regions to stay on high alert, particularly during the current and upcoming week, as conditions may worsen.

To reduce the risk of disaster, the department has called on emergency response teams and related departments to remain proactive and implement preventive safety measures.

In a separate advisory, the PMD forecast heavy rainfall on 10th Muharram in several cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera, and Peshawar.

The Met Office also warned of potential urban flooding in low-lying areas of Punjab due to the expected intensity of the rain.

Meanwhile, Sindh and Balochistan are likely to experience hot and humid conditions, although light rain or drizzle is possible in Karachi and Hyderabad, especially during morning and nighttime hours.

