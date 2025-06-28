NDMA issues nationwide monsoon alert amid flood and landslide risks

NDMA issues nationwide monsoon alert amid flood and landslide risks

Heavy rainfall, glacier outburst, and storm warnings across Pakistan for next 48 hours

Published On: Sat, 28 Jun 2025 22:53:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a nationwide alert, warning of intense monsoon rains and potential flooding across various regions of Pakistan over the next 24 to 48 hours.

A specific alert was issued for possible Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) in high-altitude areas including Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, and Kumrat Valley. The melting of glaciers in areas like Badswat, Hunarche, Tarsat Hundur, Darkut, and Ishkoman could lead to sudden flood emergencies.

In Azad Kashmir, regions such as Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Bagh, and Kotli face the threat of heavy downpours and urban flooding.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts—Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Dir, Kohistan, Bannu, Karak, and Waziristan—are expected to experience intense rainstorms accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms.

Major urban centers, including Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Kasur, and Mandi Bahauddin, may face flash flooding due to heavy rains.

In Balochistan, cities such as Quetta, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Sibi, Dera Bugti, and Loralai are likely to see rainstorms along with dusty winds.

For Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Badin, Umerkot, and Jacobabad, significant rainfall is expected, with risks of waterlogging and power outages in low-lying areas.

Mountainous regions in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir—including Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Rawalakot, Haveli, and Hattian Bala—are at high risk of torrential rains and landslides.

The NDMA has warned the public to stay away from weak structures, mud walls, electric poles, and billboards during storms and advised extra caution, as visibility may drop significantly during strong winds—raising the chances of accidents.

All provincial and local disaster response units have been instructed to take preemptive measures to mitigate any potential crisis.

The public is strongly encouraged to stay informed and prepared by using the NDMA Disaster Alert app for real-time weather updates and safety guidance.