Mashal Malik slams India for suppressing religious freedom in Kashmir

She condemned the imposition of curfews on Ashura processions by India

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Kashmiri freedom leader Yasin Malik’s wife and human rights activist Mushaal Hussein Mullick has strongly criticised the Indian government, accusing the Modi regime of deliberately targeting religious freedom in occupied Kashmir.

In her statement, Mushaal Mullick condemned the imposition of curfews on Ashura processions, the imprisonment of youth, and the criminalisation of mourning rituals (azadari) in the region. She said that the Modi government is attempting to suppress the memory of Karbala by banning religious gatherings during the holy month of Muharram.

"Raising the voice of mourning in Kashmir has become a punishable offense under Modi's India," she said. "By obstructing Ashura processions, the Indian government has committed a grave violation of human dignity during one of the most sacred months in Islam."

Mushaal emphasised that the freedom to practice religion is a fundamental human right, but this right has been revoked in occupied Kashmir under the current Indian administration. "Modi’s religious oppression is no longer hidden from the world," she added.

She highlighted the curfews and heavy security on Ashura as clear indicators of systemic discrimination against Muslims and other minorities in India.

She called on the international community, including the United Nations and global human rights organizations, to take notice of the restrictions on religious freedom in Kashmir and to take concrete steps toward granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination.