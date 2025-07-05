Pakistan observes 9th Muharram with religious reverence amid tight security

Over 10,000 security personnel, including police, Rangers, and other forces, have been deployed

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The 9th of Muharram is being observed across Pakistan with deep religious reverence and solemnity to honor the martyrs of Karbala. Mourning processions are underway in various cities with heightened security arrangements in place.

In Lahore, the central procession began from Pandu Street in Islampura, passing through Islampura Bazaar, Secretariat, and Old Anarkali, and will conclude at Khema Sadat. Along the route, arrangements for noha khwani, namaz-e-zohrain and maghribain prayers have been made.

Over 10,000 security personnel, including police, Rangers, and other forces, have been deployed to guard 79 processions. Walk-through gates, metal detectors, surveillance cameras, and snipers are in place along the procession routes.

In Karachi, the main procession started from Nishtar Park and will end at the Hussainia Iranian Imambargah. Extraordinary security measures have been implemented, including sealed shops and closed roads using containers around MA Jinnah Road, Saddar, Empress Market, and Kharadar.

Mobile phone services have also been suspended along the procession routes due to security concerns. Heavy police deployment, bomb disposal squads, and Rangers are on high alert. Similar security was observed during the 8th Muharram procession yesterday.

In Sukkur, the historic 500-year-old procession began in Rohri and will conclude on the eve of Ashura. Due to the event, internet services in some areas have been disrupted.

Other processions have been reported from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, and Dera Ismail Khan, where mourners engage in noha khwani and self-flagellation. In Multan, a traditional procession of alam and tazia started from the historic Imam Bargah Mumtazabad, while in Faisalabad, the main procession will begin at 9 PM from Imam Bargah Haidariyah, Aminpur Bazaar.

The country remains on high alert as mourning rituals continue leading up to Ashura.