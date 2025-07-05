Heartfelt tribute paid to Captain Karnal Sher Khan on 26th martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, air and naval chiefs, and the armed forces of Pakistan solemnly commemorated and paid heartfelt tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan, Nishan-e-Haider, on the occasion of his 26th martyrdom anniversary.

During the Kargil conflict in 1999, Captain Karnal Sher Khan, a symbol of unwavering courage and patriotism, sacrificed his life while defending the motherland with unparalleled valor. He remains an eternal source of inspiration for the Armed Forces and the nation.

His gallant actions in the face of overwhelming odds embody the finest traditions of the Pakistan Army. Demonstrating outstanding leadership and extraordinary bravery, Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed led from the front and made the ultimate sacrifice while defending the country’s sovereignty.

“Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed’s supreme sacrifice reflects the spirit of selflessness and devotion to duty that defines Pakistan Armed Forces. His legacy continues to live in the hearts of the people of Pakistan and serves as a guiding light for our future generations. We salute our hero and reaffirm our resolve to defend the homeland against all threats,” read ISPR statement.

On this solemn day, the armed forces renew their pledge to uphold the values of loyalty, courage, and honor that Captain Karnal Sher Khan epitomized.

