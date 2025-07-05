CTD kills three terrorists in Lakki Marwat

Pakistan Pakistan CTD kills three terrorists in Lakki Marwat

The killed terrorists were involved in attack on police, bomb blasts and other crimes

Follow on Published On: Sat, 05 Jul 2025 09:56:12 PKT

LAKKI MARWAT (Dunya News) – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Bannu carried out an operation within the jurisdiction of Lakki City Police Station, killing three terrorists belonging to a banned organization.

A CTD spokesperson said the operation was conducted near the village Harama Tala on the unpaved road along the Bhatni Canal. The encounter with the terrorists lasted for approximately 25 minutes.

The spokesperson further stated that the killed terrorists include Waseemullah, Qudratullah and Hijratullah alias Hijrat, who were residents of Lakki Marwat.

All three terrorists were involved in the targeted killings of LHC Waheedullah, Traffic Constable Anwar Sher, and Sepoy Idrees.

The spokesperson said the three terrorists were wanted in cases of bomb blasts, attacks on police, and other crimes.

