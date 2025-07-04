Cellular services to remain suspended in Peshawar on Ashura

Security measures tighten as authorities aim to prevent untoward incidents during Ashura processions

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Authorities in Peshawar have decided to suspend mobile phone services on the 9th and 10th of Muharram, as a security step.

According to a police spokesperson, mobile services will be shut down starting from Friday, the 8th of Muharram, following Jum’ah prayers. The service is expected to be restored on Sunday night after 10 PM, marking the end of Ashura.

The spokesperson added that this move aims to enhance surveillance in sensitive areas and to prevent any potential disturbances during the religious processions.

Officials also confirmed that security forces will monitor the Ashura gatherings using drone cameras, CCTV systems, and other advanced surveillance technologies.