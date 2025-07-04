30 terrorists killed while infiltrating from Afghanistan

Security forces demonstrated exceptional professionalism, and prevented potential catastrophe

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have thwarted a major infiltration attempt by killing 30 terrorists who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the movement of the Indian-sponsored terrorists was detected on “night 1/2 and 2/3 July 2025” in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District.

It said own troops effectively engaged and thwarted Indian sponsored terrorists’ attempt to infiltrate.

As a result of precise and skillful engagement, all thirty Indian sponsored terrorists were neutralised. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The security forces demonstrated exceptional professionalism, vigilance and preparedness, and prevented a potential catastrophe.

ISPR said the Interim Afghan Government also needs to check and prevent the use of Afghan soil by “foreign proxies” for orchestrating terrorist activities against Pakistan.

“The Security Forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers and to eradicate the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country,” it concluded.

President Zardari, Interior Minister Praise Security Forces



President Asif Ali Zardari has praised security forces for eliminating 30 Indian-sponsored terrorists.

He has expressed the nation’s firm resolve to completely eradicate the Fitna al-Khawarij terrorist network.

He affirmed that security operations will continue until all terrorists are eliminated, emphasizing the country’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and defending national security.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded Pakistan’s brave security forces for successfully thwarting an infiltration attempt by terrorists supported by India along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. The forces conducted timely operations that resulted in the elimination of 30 terrorists linked to the Fitna al-Hindustan network.

Minister Naqvi described this as a major achievement, stating that the terrorists received a fitting end. He vowed that neither the terrorists nor their backers would be spared under any circumstances. Naqvi saluted the security forces for crushing the malicious designs of these militants.

Highlighting the professionalism and courage of the security personnel, the Interior Minister said the entire nation views their efforts with pride and admiration. He affirmed that the people of Pakistan stand firmly alongside their security forces in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

