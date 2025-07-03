No high-level discussion on no-confidence motion, says Senator Irfan Siddiqui

Thu, 03 Jul 2025 10:42:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senior PML-N leader and Senator Irfan Siddiqui has clarified that no proposal regarding a no-confidence motion is currently under discussion at any high level within the government.

Speaking during a talk show on a private television channel, Siddiqui stated that a no-confidence move is a constitutional and legal tool, and even the PTI founder himself was ousted through such a motion. However, interpreting a meeting between the KP Governor and the Prime Minister as part of a conspiracy is unfounded, he added.

“We will not resort to any tactic that could plunge Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into crisis,” the senator asserted, emphasizing that the idea of a no-confidence motion is not being considered in any serious political forum at this time.

Siddiqui also acknowledged that holding protests is a democratic and constitutional right of every political party, including PTI. However, he warned that if any attempt is made to create chaos under the guise of protest, the government will respond with appropriate action.