PM Shehbaz reaches Azerbaijan for 17th ECO summit

Pakistani premier will also hold bilateral meetings with other ECO leaders

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached Azerbaijan to participate in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), beginning in Khankendi, Republic of Azerbaijan from today.

He was warmly received by Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Adil Karmali and senior government officials upon his arrival.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are accompanying the Prime Minister during the two-day visit.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Shusha for his two day official visit to attend the 17th Summit of ECO. Azerbaijan's Minister for Culture Adil Karimli received Prime Minister upon his arrival at Fuzuli Airport.

The theme of the Summit is "New ECO Vision for a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future."

During the Summit, the Prime Minister will lead the Pakistani delegation and share Pakistan's perspective on key regional and global challenges.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will reaffirm Pakistan's commitment to the ECO Vision 2025, and advocate for enhanced intra-regional trade, transport connectivity, energy cooperation, and sustainable development.

وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف کا دو روزہ دورہءِ آذربائیجان



وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف اقتصادی تعاون تنظیم (ECO) کے سربراہی اجلاس میں شرکت کیلئے دو روزہ دورے پر شوشا، قرہ باغ پہنچ گئے.



فذولی ہوائی اڈے پر آذربائیجان کے وزیرِ ثقافت عادل کرملی، آذربائیجان کے پاکستان میں سفیر خضر… pic.twitter.com/anjG8ioJZA — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) July 3, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif will also hold bilateral meetings with other ECO leaders on the sidelines of the summit to discuss matters of mutual interest.

In a pre-visit statement, the Foreign Office announced that the prime minister would present Pakistan’s stance on major regional and global issues, reaffirm the country’s support for the ECO Vision 2025, and call for stronger regional trade, transport links, energy collaboration, and sustainable growth.

The prime minister is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with fellow ECO leaders on the sidelines of the summit to discuss areas of mutual interest.

As per the ECO’s statement, the summit will bring together heads of states/governments, ministers, observers, special guests from non-ECO nations, and leaders of international organizations to promote development and prosperity through economic cooperation.