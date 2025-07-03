Monsoon rains expected to intensify across Pakistan from July 5

According to the Met Office, moist monsoon currents were continuously penetrating the country.

Updated On: Thu, 03 Jul 2025 06:07:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday has forecast a significant intensification of monsoon activity across the country beginning from the evening of July 5 (Saturday), with widespread rain, thunderstorms and the possibility of flash floods and urban flooding in several regions.

According to the Met Office, moist monsoon currents were continuously penetrating the country and will likely strengthen over the weekend. A westerly wave was also expected to approach the upper parts of Pakistan on July 06, further enhancing the rainfall.

As per the regional forecast highlights, rain and thunderstorms with scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall are expected from July 5-10 in multiple areas including Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Rawalakot, Swat, Dir, Malakand, Kohistan, Chitral, and others.

Gilgit-Baltistan regions like Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, and Astore may also experience similar conditions from July 6 to 10.

In Punjab and Islamabad, widespread rain and thunderstorms with heavy falls are expected from July 5-10 in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and several other districts. Southern Punjab regions including Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan will receive rain from July 6-8.

About Sindh and Balochistan, the PMD forecast that rain and thunderstorms are likely in southern and northeastern Balochistan including Loralai, Khuzdar, and Lasbella from July 3-4 and again from July 6-8.

Sindh regions such as Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, and Sukkur may experience moderate rainfall during July 3-4, with chances of isolated heavy falls in southeastern parts.

As per possible impacts and public advisory, heavy to very heavy rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs and streams of Murree, Galliyat, Manshera, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and parts of Balochistan from the night of July 05-08.

Heavy downpours may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera, and Peshawar from July 6-8.

Landslides and mudslides may lead to road closures in vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the wet spell.

Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and lightning may damage weak structures such as roofs and walls of mud houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels during the forecast period.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures to mitigate any potential risks.

