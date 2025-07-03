Dialogue possible if Imran Khan heeds senior PTI leaders, says Saad Rafique

Updated On: Thu, 03 Jul 2025 12:15:24 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that meaningful political dialogue can begin if Imran Khan aligns with the views expressed by his senior party colleagues regarding inter-party negotiations.

In a message posted on social media, Rafique highlighted the significance of a recent letter written by senior PTI leaders imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat Jail, expressing support for talks between political parties. “If the PTI founder agrees with his senior companions’ perspective, dialogue can commence,” he stated.

Rafique was critical of the prospects of any post-Muharram protest campaign by PTI, citing reasons such as intense weather, the party’s weak organizational structure, and internal factionalism. He said these factors are likely to cause the failure of any planned agitation.

Calling for de-escalation and a reduction in political hostilities, the PML-N stalwart advocated for unconditional talks focused on reducing confrontation. “Pakistan needs a new and broader Charter of Democracy,” he said, stressing that without consensus on such a framework, dialogue would not be fruitful.

He further noted that political forces on both sides of the aisle remain realities despite fluctuations in popularity, and that denying the role of the establishment would be akin to denying reality.

Rafique concluded by emphasising the need to resolve political disputes in a phased manner. “Instead of expending energy on dragging each other down, we must focus on finding ways to move the country forward,” he urged.