Youth killed in road accident in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A 25-year-old youngster was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Karachi on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Korangi Dhai No where an unidentified vehicle hit a motorcycle due to over-speeding, killig the motorcycle rider on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. According to police, the deceased was identified as 25-year-old Zohaib.

