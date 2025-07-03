PM Shehbaz leaves for Azerbaijan to attend 17th ECO summit

PM will also hold bilateral meetings with other ECO leaders on the sidelines of the summit

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for Azerbaijan to participate in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), beginning in Khankendi, Republic of Azerbaijan from today.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are accompanying the Prime Minister during the visit.

The theme of the Summit is "New ECO Vision for a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future."

During the Summit, the Prime Minister will lead the Pakistani delegation and share Pakistan's perspective on key regional and global challenges.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will reaffirm Pakistan's commitment to the ECO Vision 2025, and advocate for enhanced intra-regional trade, transport connectivity, energy cooperation, and sustainable development.

Shehbaz Sharif will also hold bilateral meetings with other ECO leaders on the sidelines of the summit to discuss matters of mutual interest.

