President strongly condemns Bajaur bomb blast

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ai Zardari on Wednesday strongly condemned a bomb blast in District Bajaur and expressed his grief over the death of an assistant commissioner Nawagai, tehsildar and other personnel.

The president expressed his condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families of Shuhada, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president also prayed for the high ranks of the Shuhada and for their families to bear the losses with equanimity.

He said that terrorists were the enemies of humanity who targeted people and reiterated the resolve of taking all possible measures to complete eradication of the scourge of terrorism.

