Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

The authorities advised citizens to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary exposure to sunlight

Wed, 02 Jul 2025

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid conditions to continue across most parts of the country on Wednesday, with chances of rain, wind, and thundershowers at isolated locations in northern and upper regions.

In Islamabad, residents can expect humid and partly cloudy weather, with a 35 percent probability of rain and thunderstorms in the capital and surrounding areas.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, partly cloudy skies will dominate, while intermittent rain and thundershowers may occur in isolated areas including Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, and Kohat.

Punjab will remain mainly hot and humid, but areas such as Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Jhelum, Gujrat, and Sahiwal may receive scattered rain or thunderstorms. Similar weather conditions are expected in parts of Balochistan, particularly in Musakhel, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Zhob, Kalat, and Mastung.

Sindh continues to bake under intense heat and humidity, with no significant rainfall expected. Meanwhile, Kashmir is likely to see rain-wind/thundershowers, whereas Gilgit-Baltistan will remain hot and dry.

The authorities advised citizens to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary exposure to sunlight, and take precautionary measures during expected rain spells to prevent waterlogging and urban flooding in vulnerable areas.

