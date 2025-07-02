PM reaffirms commitment to protect, strengthen literary, scientific institutions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterated his government’s strong commitment to preserving and enhancing the role of national institutions dedicated to science, literature, history, and culture, dispelling any speculation about their closure or merger under ongoing rightsising efforts.

Speaking during a meeting with Parliamentary Party Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the prime minister emphasised the crucial role such institutions play in shaping the intellectual and cultural fabric of society, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

“The sources of knowledge and literature are the soul of society. We have a great capital of civilisation and culture, of which the entire nation is rightly proud. The government is not considering implementing any proposal to close or merge national institutions of scientific, literary, historical and cultural importance. On the contrary, we will try to make these institutions more strong, effective and efficient,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said.

Senator Siddiqui, who has long been associated with the country’s literary and academic community, conveyed the deep concerns of scholars, writers, poets, and artists regarding the recommendations of the government’s Rightsizing Committee. He reminded the Prime Minister that special attention was devoted to these institutions during the previous tenure of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and their contributions were widely appreciated.

In response, the Prime Minister acknowledged the importance of safeguarding intellectual and artistic spaces, stating: “Societies that neglect science, literature, and arts fall prey to mechanical thinking and lose subtle human emotions.” He announced that the government will soon form a dedicated committee to improve the management and performance of such institutions, with a renewed mandate aligned with the needs of the modern era.

Senator Siddiqui welcomed the prime minister’s assurances and thanked him for his clear and decisive stance in support of academic and cultural development.

