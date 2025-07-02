Pakistan earning renewed global respect: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan earning renewed global respect: Khawaja Asif

He said Pakistan is now being viewed with a new sense of dignity and stature.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 02 Jul 2025 06:18:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that Pakistan has earned renewed recognition and respect both regionally and globally.

Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan’s military achievements, diplomatic progress, and active participation on global forums have strengthened its position. He said, “Pakistan is now being viewed with a new sense of dignity and stature. Our recent performance, especially by our armed forces and diplomatic achievements, has played a crucial role.”

He added that Pakistan’s newfound place on the international stage must not only be protected but also further strengthened.

Referring to the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, the minister highlighted that Pakistan's position received broad support from member states. He said that Pakistan's constructive engagement and principled stance were acknowledged and respected across the platform.

“India found itself isolated, while Pakistan’s position was backed by other member states,” he noted.

Minister revealed that Pakistan presented concrete evidence of India’s involvement in terrorism in Pakistan specifically in KP and Balochistan.

“The BLA, TTP, and other outfits are Indian-sponsored. We have undeniable proof. Even at global forums, we are being heard seriously,” he asserted.

He said that the RSS-driven mindset now dominates India’s strategic and political outlook. This has regional consequences and fuels extremism, he added.

On the Palestine issue, the minister reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support and said that Pakistan has upheld the Palestinian cause since its inception.

“A two-state solution is the only viable path forward, and its realization would be a major diplomatic success for the Muslim world,” he added.

