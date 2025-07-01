Pakistan plays vital role in China-US relations, says Prof Victor Gao

Updated On: Tue, 01 Jul 2025 22:20:54 PKT

China and the US must always be grateful to Pakistan for laying the foundation of China-US relations, which is one of the biggest game-changing events in modern history.

These views were expressed by Prof Victor Gao, a Chinese expert on international relations, while speaking at a webinar organised by the Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development.

He considers Pakistan’s role as a mediator to be a bright example of mediation.

“Pakistan has rendered an excellent service to humanity by bringing together countries from entirely different backgrounds, which has paved the way for development and peace,” he added.

He was of the view that China-US relations had brought significant changes globally, contributing to the world's development. It fast-tracked globalization and brought countries closer.

On the Pakistan-China relationship, he held the point of view that no other country is more important to China than Pakistan.

“Pakistan holds a special place in China’s international relations. China considers Pakistan an iron-clad brother. Regardless of the situation, China will always come forward to help Pakistan safeguard its legitimate interests and sovereignty. China has consistently demonstrated this in its history, including during the wars of 1965 and 1971. The most recent war between Pakistan and India can be quoted as another example. China stood by Pakistan’s side shoulder to shoulder,” he maintained.

Prof Victor also emphasised that Pakistan's enemies can never be successful in destabilising the country. The separatist and terrorist movements are bound to fail. He specifically talked about Balochistan and said, the dream of independent Balochistan will always remain a dream. Balochistan will never be separated or independent, no matter what the enemies of Pakistan, separatists, or terrorists plan or do.

He concluded by saying that, since its independence, Pakistan has been a prominent and important geopolitical player, having played a significant role in many pivotal events of modern history.

Speaking on the occasion, Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman of AIERD, stated that Pakistan reciprocates the sentiments of Prof Victor, while expressing his gratitude to Prof Victor for delivering a lecture on Pakistan-China relations.

He emphasized that Pakistan and China should further strengthen their economic relationship, especially by focusing on financial integration and joint working of their stock exchanges.

He also highlighted that Chinese companies working in Pakistan can benefit from the Islamic financing system of Pakistan, such as Sukuk Bonds.

Answering to another question, he emphasised that China and Pakistan should enhance cooperation in the field of technology, especially in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

