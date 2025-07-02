Indian forces martyr five Kashmiris in June

SRINAGAR (Web Desk) - In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops, continuing their violent crackdown martyred five Kashmiris during last month.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, two of the victims were martyred in staged encounters.

The occupation forces also arrested forty-five civilians mostly youth and political activists under black laws during cordon-and-search operations and house raids.

The Modi regime further intensified its colonial tactics by seizing nineteen residential and commercial properties belonging to Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, restrictions have been intensified across the occupied territory under the pretext of security for the Amarnath Yatra.

Dozens of new checkpoints have been established, and occupation forces are conducting round-the-clock surveillance, frisking and identity verification in the Jammu region. Similar restrictions have been imposed in several districts of the Kashmir Valley.

Indian troops also continued cordon and search operations in Rajouri, Udhampur, Bandipora and other areas of the occupied territory.

