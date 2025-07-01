PM Shehbaz visits Iranian embassy, offers commiseration

PM also paid rich tributes to the resilience and courage of the Iranian nation

Updated On: Tue, 01 Jul 2025 18:31:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Tuesday, where he expressed his profound condolences to the Iranian people and their government.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s sympathy and solidarity with Iran during the recent Israeli aggression against Iran.

Prime Minister paid rich tributes to the resilience and courage of the Iranian nation while offering his prayers for those who had embraced martyrdom, as well as for the swift recovery of the injured.

At the occasion, he also signed the condolence book opened by the Iranian mission to honour the martyrs and injured Iranians during the recent Israeli aggression against Iran.

The PM was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, SAPM Tariq Fatemi and the foreign secretary, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Upon his arrival at the embasy, prime minister was received by Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam and his senior colleagues.

While assuring the Iranian side of Pakistan’s consistent and continued support, prime minister also conveyed his good wishes and respects for Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei, as well as for President Dr Massoud Pezeshkian.



