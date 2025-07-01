Proceedings begin to de-seat 26 opposition members of Punjab Assembly

Pakistan Pakistan Proceedings begin to de-seat 26 opposition members of Punjab Assembly

Earlier, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan suspended 26 members

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 01 Jul 2025 14:52:22 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The proceedings to de-seat 26 opposition members of the Punjab Assembly, who were earlier suspended for causing uproar and pandemonium in the house, have formally started.

Sources said the speaker office has started consultation with provincial law department. “The legal as well as constitutional points are being deliberated on annulling the membership of suspended members of the assembly.“

In this regard, the speaker office is also considering taking cue from the verdicts of court. In this proceeding, the decision of Umer Ata Bandial is also being considered which was against the party line.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan suspended 26 members of the assembly for 15 sessions over serious violations of parliamentary rules.

The suspended lawmakers, mostly from the opposition, had been accused of disorderly behavior in the house, including tearing agenda papers, chanting slogans, and disrupting proceedings. The action was taken under Rule 210 of the assembly regulations.

The Speaker emphasised that the sanctity and order of the house must be upheld at all costs.

He noted that Rules 223 and 210 were breached and warned that strict measures are necessary to maintain discipline.

The suspended lawmakers included Malik Fahad Masood, Muhammad Tanveer Aslam, Syed Riffat Mehmood, Yasir Mehmood Qureshi, Kaleemullah Khan, Muhammad Ansar Iqbal, Ali Asif, Zulfiqar Ali, Ahmad Mujtaba Chaudhry, Shahid Javed, Muhammad Ismail, Khayal Ahmad, Shahbaz Ahmad, Tayyab Rasheed, Imtiaz Mehmood, Ali Imtiaz, Rashid Tufail, Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, Khalid Zubair Nisar, Chaudhry Muhammad Ijaz Shafi, Eman Kanwal, Muhammad Naeem, Sajjad Ahmad, Rana Aurangzeb, Shahbaz Amir, and Usama Asghar Ali Gujar.