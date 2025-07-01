Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners under bilateral agreement

India provided Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi with a list of 463 Pakistani prisoners

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Pakistan and India have exchanged lists of prisoners held in each other’s custody as part of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, both countries are obligated to share these lists annually on January 1 and July 1.

The government of Pakistan handed over a list of 246 Indian or presumed-Indian prisoners to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. The list includes 53 civilians and 193 fishermen.

Meanwhile, India provided the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi with a list of 463 Pakistani or presumed-Pakistani prisoners, comprising 382 civilians and 81 fishermen.

Pakistan has called for the immediate release and repatriation of all Pakistani prisoners and fishermen who have completed their sentences and whose nationality has been verified.

In addition, Pakistan has requested special consular access for all remaining Pakistani prisoners, including those who are mentally or physically challenged, to facilitate prompt verification of their citizenship and ensure India provides necessary consular access.

The spokesperson emphasized that India must ensure the safety, security, and welfare of all Pakistani prisoners in its jails.

The government of Pakistan reiterated its commitment to resolving such humanitarian issues on a priority basis and will continue efforts for the early repatriation of all Pakistani nationals detained in Indian prisons.