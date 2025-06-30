Pakistan calls on India to reconsider hostile and misguided policies

Dar strongly condemnes what he called Israel’s genocidal plans against Palestinians

Topline Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions

Pakistan calls for global action to stop Israel's 'deadly campaign'

Dar calls for resolving Iran's nuclear issue through dialogue

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has stated that India cannot impose its will on Pakistan and should reconsider its policies.

Speaking at the 52nd Foundation Day ceremony of the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad, Ishaq Dar emphasised Pakistan's firm commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and regional integrity. He accused India of using the Pulwama false flag incident as a pretext for aggression, to which Pakistan responded swiftly and effectively.

He asserted that India cannot unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and condemned India's attempt to weaponise water. He warned that any violation of the treaty would be considered an act of war. He added, "Pakistan will never allow India to hold 240 million people hostage," reaffirming Pakistan's adherence to the principle of peaceful coexistence.

"Kashmir is an internationally recognised issue"

Dar stressed that Kashmir is a globally acknowledged dispute, and its resolution must be in line with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He said that sustainable peace in the region is not possible without resolving the Kashmir issue.

"Solution to Iran’s nuclear issue lies in dialogue"

The deputy PM expressed Pakistan’s deep concern over recent developments in the Middle East, condemned Israeli aggression against Iran, and reiterated support for Iran's right to self-defence. He said Pakistan has always endorsed Iran’s legal stance and welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Dar called for resolving Iran’s nuclear issue through dialogue and reaffirmed support for Iran's sovereignty.

ISSI plays a vital role in policy and diplomacy

He praised the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) as a top-tier institution playing a significant role in academics, policymaking, and diplomacy. He noted that the world is undergoing transformation, and Pakistan, as a responsible member of the international community, is navigating these changes.

"Pakistan supports two-state solution for Palestine"

Dar strongly condemned what he called Israel’s genocidal plans against Palestinians, saying that Israeli brutality against defenseless Palestinians is unprecedented in history. He urged the international community to act against the ongoing atrocities in Gaza and said peace in the Middle East is not possible without justice for Palestinians. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue.

Afghanistan must prevent its soil from being used for terrorism

The deputy PM emphasised that the Afghan government must ensure its territory is not used for terrorism against any country. He said Pakistan is committed to improving its relations with Afghanistan.

He concluded by highlighting the growing strength of the Pakistan-China strategic partnership and reiterated that boosting trade and foreign investment remains a top government priority.