Pakistan Pakistan Two terrorists killed, boy martyred in Mastung attack

Terrorists torched three vehicles and important records at the Tehsil office

MASTUNG (Dunya News) – Terrorists belonging to the "Fitna Al-Hindustan" launched a deadly assault in Mastung, attacking the tehsil office and multiple banks.

The attack, involving heavy gunfire and explosions, resulted in the killing of two terrorists and martyrdom of a 16-year-old boy and left eight others injured, who were shifted to Ghaus Bakhsh Raisani Hospital.

According to govt, the terrorists torched three vehicles and important records at the Tehsil office. They also looted bank records and cash, spreading chaos throughout the city with intense gunfire.

مستونگ میں فتنہ الہندوستان کا بنک تحصیل آفس اور دفاتر پر حملہ، ترجمان حکومت بلوچستان شاہدرند



ترجمان حکومت بلوچستان نے کہا کہ دہشت گردوں کی فائرنگ سے سولہ سالہ بچہ جاں بحق، سات افراد زخمی ہوئے۔ واقعے کے فوراً بعد ایف سی، سی ٹی ڈی اور لیویز نے علاقے کا محاصرہ کر لیا دہشت گرد پسپا… — Govt. of Balochistan (@dpr_gob) July 1, 2025

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind confirmed that security forces, including the FC, CTD, and Levies, swiftly cordoned off the area. In the ensuing gun battle, two terrorists were killed and three others wounded.

Rind emphasised that the rapid response of security forces effectively prevented further casualties. A well-coordinated clearance operation is now underway, with intelligence-based actions targeting the remaining terrorists and their facilitators to ensure civilian safety.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist incidents, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, following the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) decision to end its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

In the Global Terrorism Index 2025, Pakistan was ranked as the second most affected country, with terror-related fatalities rising by 45% over the past year, reaching a total of 1,081 deaths.