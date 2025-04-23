Two Levies personnel guarding polio team martyred in Mastung

Updated On: Wed, 23 Apr 2025 13:31:44 PKT

MASTUNG (Dunya News) – Two Levies personnel were martyred after unknown gunmen attacked an anti-polio team in Mastung on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Kali Teri area of Mastung, police said, adding that the bodies had been shifted to hospital.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned terrorist attack on the anti-polio team.

In a statement, he expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Levies personnel deployed for the security of the team.

He said terrorists who harm the lives and properties of innocent people are enemies of humanity and will be brought to justice.

He said such incidents cannot deter the government's unwavering commitment to eradicating polio from the country.

He said the public must not lose hope and they should protect their children’s future by ensuring they receive polio drops. The premier affirmed that the anti-polio campaign will continue determination.

