Cambridge offers free resits in Nov following paper leaks

Pakistan Pakistan Cambridge offers free resits in Nov following paper leaks

Cambridge offers free resits in Nov exam following paper leaks report

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 01 Jul 2025 15:52:43 PKT

(Web Desk) - Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) has offered students to resit exams in the November session free of charge if they were affected by any of the three exam papers leaked in the recent May/June session.

Last month, the CIE board, which holds O- and A-level exams, confirmed that portions of its question papers for examinations in June were leaked, and that said students will get extra marks for those questions.

Days before the CIE’s acceptance of the question leaks, a parliamentary panel was assured that findings of the inquiry report over the matter of paper leaks of O/A level would be shared after June 16.

In a social media post on Monday, the CIE said "Following our recent update regarding the June exam series for candidates in Pakistan, we are sharing further details for students who sat one or more of the three affected papers in the June 2025 exam series: Cambridge International AS & A Level Mathematics Paper 12, Cambridge International AS & A Level Mathematics Paper 42, and Cambridge International AS & A Level Computer Science Paper 22. The results for these syllabuses will be released as normal.



We’re offering free syllabus entry resits in the upcoming November 2025 exam series for students who sat one or more of the three affected papers in June 2025."

It added: We have sent a message to all candidates and their families through schools and will provide further information following the release of our June 2025 exam series results.

Candidates are asked to contact their schools should they have further questions, and thank you once again to all students and families."