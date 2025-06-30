Monsoon rains claim 40 lives in Punjab, KP as urban flooding threatens nationwide

LAHORE/PESHAWAE (Dunya News) – At least 40 people lost their lives while 68 were injured and 102 houses were damaged in Punjab and KP due to heavy rains, strong winds, flash floods, and landslides, according to reports from the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) of Punjab and KP, respectively.

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released a Monsoon Alert Fact Sheet detailing the current water levels in rivers, barrages, and dams, along with updates on rainfall and damages across Punjab.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, rain was recorded in the last 24 hours in Murree, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Attock, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Chakwal, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The fact sheet revealed that during the current monsoon season, 18 people lost their lives, including 11 children, 3 women, and 4 men, while 57 individuals were injured and 27 houses were damaged. Most fatalities resulted from the collapse of fragile or dilapidated houses. In Khanewal and Okara, two people died from lightning strikes, while in Mandi Bahauddin, two children were electrocuted.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia stated that the first monsoon spell will continue until July 1, and all rivers and barrages in the province currently have normal water flow. However, there remains a risk of urban flooding in Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.

DG PDMA added that all necessary arrangements have been completed in anticipation of possible flooding. He also confirmed that financial support will be provided to affected families in accordance with government directives.

Meanwhile, Heavy rains and flash floods have caused significant destruction across KP, with 18 individuals swept away by a sudden rise in the Swat River’s water levels. Authorities have issued warnings about the risk of further flash floods and landslides as monsoon rains persist throughout the region.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) released a report detailing the loss of lives and property in several districts, including Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chitral, Buner, Swabi, Kurram, Charsadda, Malakand, Shangla, Lower Dir, Torghar, and South Waziristan.

According to the report, the fatalities include seven men, five women, and ten children, while the injured comprise six men, four women, and one child. In total, 75 homes were damaged—64 partially and 11 completely destroyed.

Swat was identified as the worst-hit district, with 14 deaths and six injuries reported.

The PDMA has directed district authorities to provide immediate relief to the affected families and ensure medical treatment for the injured. The agency also noted that rain is expected to continue until July 1 and has issued a directive to local administrations to stay vigilant and take necessary precautionary measures.