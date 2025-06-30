Path clear for forward bloc in PTI, says Marwat

Says present party leadership unable to bring revolution

Published On: Mon, 30 Jun 2025 01:30:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Political leader Sher Afzal Marwat has said forward bloc in PTI is possible as way for such happening is clear.

The former PTI leader said the present party leadership was unable to bring a revolution; they just could fly pigeons, adding if he had led the protest campaign, people could have come out on his call.

Appearing on Dunya TV programme ‘TONIGHT with Samar Abbas,’ Sher Afzal Marwat said the PTI founder had decided to contest the elections on the symbol of Sherani Sahib's party, but two people bypassed everyone and rejected Sherani Sahib's agreement.

He said Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Shibli Faraz hijacked this entire process, adding Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Shibli Faraz were responsible for depriving the PTI of reserved seats. The Supreme Court did not accept the existence of Sunni Ittehad Council in its decision, he said.

Sher Afzal Marwat said no path is being left for the PTI, the cowardice of the current leadership has sunk the party's ship.

PTI has lost so much that losing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is no longer important, he added.

To a question, he said, “The government does not face any threat from the PTI. There is a fear that the 18th Amendment may be rolled back after the SC decision. If Aleema Khan does wrong with the PTI leadership, how people will come out for her.