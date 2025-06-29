President notifies Justice Sarfraz Dogar as IHC's senior most judge

President Zardari issued a formal notification announcing the updated seniority list

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari has officially declared Justice Sarfraz Dogar as the senior most judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), and made permanent the transfer of Justice Sarfraz Dogar along with two other judges.

This decision followed the Supreme Court’s earlier directive to refer the matter of high court judges’ seniority to the President. Acting on that, President Zardari issued a formal notification announcing the updated seniority list of IHC judges.

As per the list, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani is ranked second in seniority, while Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb is placed third.

The notification also confirmed that the transfers of Justice Khadim Hussain Tunio and Justice Muhammad Asif have been made permanent. According to the new seniority list, Justice Tunio now ranks 9th and Justice Asif 11th among IHC judges.

It is worth noting that five judges of the IHC had recently filed an intra-court appeal against the Supreme Court’s June 19 verdict, which upheld the constitutionality and legality of transferring three judges to the IHC and dismissed the petitions filed by those five judges.