Suspension of 26 PTI members curtails opposition's power to requisition session

Pakistan Pakistan Suspension of 26 PTI members curtails opposition's power to requisition session

After the suspensions of 26 members of the PTI, the opposition now has only 79 active members

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 29 Jun 2025 13:55:48 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Following the suspension of 26 members of the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf), the opposition in the Punjab Assembly is facing not only a numerical setback but also a constitutional limitation on its ability to call assembly sessions.

According to assembly rules, the opposition requires signatures from at least 93 members to requisition a session. However, after the suspensions of 26 members of the PTI, the opposition now has only 79 active members.

Sources revealed that the total strength of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly was 105, but the suspension of 26 members has significantly weakened their position.

Experts say that until the suspended members are reinstated, the opposition cannot submit any kind of requisition, which will also hamper its strategy to put pressure on the government within the assembly.