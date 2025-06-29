Rain forecast across Pakistan today with flood warning issued for Punjab

Pakistan Pakistan Rain forecast across Pakistan today with flood warning issued for Punjab

Heavy showers are forecast in Islamabad and northeastern Punjab.

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 29 Jun 2025 11:04:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in most parts of the country on Sunday, with flood warnings issued for several cities in Punjab.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), heavy showers are forecast in Islamabad and northeastern Punjab.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an official alert, warning of potential flood-like conditions in various parts of Punjab due to persistent rainfall.

Similar weather patterns, including strong winds and rain, are predicted for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. In Sindh, further rainfall is expected in Karachi as well as in Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Ghotki, and Tharparkar.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has contacted the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman, instructing him to remain in close coordination with provincial governments, especially in northern areas, and to provide full support where needed.

The Prime Minister also directed the NDMA Chairman to enhance communication with rescue services, district administrations, and provincial authorities. Additionally, he emphasised the importance of alerting citizens in advance through mobile phone messages regarding adverse weather conditions.