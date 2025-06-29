Three dead in Karachi rain-related incidents

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab visits rain-hit areas

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Three persons, including a man and his minor daughter, were killed in roof collapse incidents during rain here on Saturday night.

In Musa Lane, near Kusar Masjid, a man and his minor daughter lost their lives when their dilapidated building caved in.

According to SSP Arif Aziz, the building was 40-year old, and it further weakened during rain, adding other family members who sustained injuries in house collapse were admitted to hospital.

In another incident in Manzoor Colony, Sector-I, a child was killed when the roof of his rundown house collapsed.

Meanwhile, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab visited many rain-hit areas and inspected road clearing operation through dewatering machines.

He asked the representatives of Karachi District Government to ensure convenience for the people of Karachi during the rainy season.

The highest rainfall in Karachi was 23mm recorded in Gulshan Mimar. Sarjani Town received 22mm rain, Saadi Town recorded 20.5, North Karachi recorded 19mm rain, Orangi Town 15, University Road 12 and Shariah Faisal recorded 11mm rain, Jinnah Terminal 8.8, Kemari 8.5, Nazimabad 8.2 mm rain, Airport Old Area 4.2, Gulshan Hadid and PAF Masroor Base recorded 4mm rain. Rainfall 3.5 mm was recorded in DHA Phase 2.