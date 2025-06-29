NDMA chief briefs PM on rainfall situation in country

The prime minister directed the NDMA chairman to stay in touch with all provincial governments

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Saturday telephoned Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik and discussed with him aspects related to disaster management.

The chairman NDMA briefed the prime minister on the recent rainfall situation in the country.

The prime minister directed NDMA chairman to stay in touch with all the provincial governments, especially in the upper areas, and provide assistance.

He also directed him to further enhance communication with rescue agencies, district administrations and provincial governments in this regard.

He also asked for issuance of instructions to inform citizens about the weather situation through mobile phone messages.

Earlier, National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued impact-based weather alerts for multiple regions of Pakistan, warning of heavy rainfall, urban flooding, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), and associated hazards over the next 24 to 48 hours.

