Anti-encroachment operation begins along Swat River on CM Gandapur's orders

Scope of the operation will be expanded beyond the Swat River after its completion

Sun, 29 Jun 2025 12:29:38 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – On the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, an anti-encroachment operation has been launched along the banks of the Swat River.

According to the spokesperson of the Chief Minister, the joint operation involved the district administration, police, and other relevant departments. He emphasised that no leniency will be shown and the drive against encroachments will be completed swiftly.

The spokesperson also confirmed that all illegal mining activities near the Swat River are being completely shut down. Strict legal action will be taken against all those responsible. The construction of protective barriers along the riverbanks has also commenced.

The scope of the anti-encroachment operation will be expanded beyond the Swat River after its completion.

This development came just two days after the tragic drowning of 12 individuals in the Swat River. Following the incident, CM Gandapur ordered the removal of all illegal structures along the river within three days and announced the decision to permanently register all hotels during an inquiry committee meeting.