COAS Munir reiterates resolve to defeat terrorism

Field Marshal Asim Munir visited the Corps Headquarters Peshawar on Saturday

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir assured the nation that the blood of every innocent Pakistani will be avenged, and any attempt to undermine the country’s internal stability will be met with swift action.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Corps Headquarters Peshawar on Saturday, where he was briefed in detail on the prevailing security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

During the visit, the Field Marshal also attended the funeral of martyrs in Bannu Garrison and visited the injured at Bannu CMH.

Gen Asim Munir paid rich tribute to the unwavering courage and resilience of Pakistan’s security forces, who continue to confront and neutralize the Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khawarij with exemplary valour.

He reaffirmed that the people of Pakistan stand united in their resolve to eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, until the threat is decisively eliminated from the country.

Reiterating the state’s uncompromising stance, the Chief of Army Staff vowed that all facilitators, abettors, and perpetrators of terrorism will be relentlessly pursued and brought to justice.

The Field Marshal also emphasized the critical need for institutional capacity enhancement of civilian law enforcement agencies, particularly the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

He urged the relevant government stakeholders to prioritize these efforts, while reaffirming the army’s continued support in building and augmenting the capabilities of law enforcement institutions.