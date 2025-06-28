13 soldiers martyred in North Waziristan suicide attack: ISPR

Children and a woman among injured, says the military’s media wing

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - As many as 13 Pakistani soldiers have embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack in Mir Ali area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

Two children and a civilian woman are also among the injured, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The soldiers laying their lives in the suicide attack are identified as: Subedar Zahid Iqbal, Subedar Sohrab Khan, Subedar Khattib Shah, Hawaldar Muhammad Yousaf, Lance Naik Ismail, Sepoy Rohail, Sepoy Hahsim Abbasi, Sepoy Manzar Ali, Sepoy Zubair Ahmed, Sepoy Muhammad Sakhi, Sepoy Muhammad Ramazan, Sepoy Nawab and Sepoy Muddasir Ejaz.

ISPR detailed that the attacker targeted a military convoy with an explosive-laden vehicle.

Following the attack, the security forces conducted a sanitisation operation and killed 14 terrorists.

The operation will continue till those responsible for such cowardly attacks are brought to justice, said the ISPR.

Earlier, the security forces had eliminated 11 Indian-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation conducted in general area Sararogha, South Waziristan District, on reported presence of Khwarij, said ISPR a couple of days ago.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and as a result, 11 Indian sponsored khwarij were killed, while seven others got injured.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah fought gallantly and paid the ultimate sacrifice along with Lance Naik Jibran Ullah.

Major Moiz, Shaheed was renowned for his courage and daring actions in numerous operations conducted against the terrorists.