Major among two martyred, 11 terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO

Pakistan Pakistan Major among two martyred, 11 terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO

Sanitization operation is underway to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorists

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 24 Jun 2025 20:06:38 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The security forces eliminated 11 Indian-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation conducted in general area Sararogha, South Waziristan District, on reported presence of Khwarij, said ISPR.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and as a result, eleven Indian sponsored khwarij were killed, while seven others got injured.

Read Also: Security forces kill 14 India-sponsored terrorists in North Waziristan IBO



However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah fought gallantly and paid the ultimate sacrifice along with Lance Naik Jibran Ullah.

Major Moiz, Shaheed was renowned for his courage and daring actions in numerous operations conducted against the terrorists.

Meanwhile, sanitization operation is underway to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorists found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country.