Bilawal, Fawad trade barbs over Indus River history

Pakistan welcomed issuance of Supplemental Award by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague

Sat, 28 Jun 2025

(Web Desk) - Pakistan Peoples Party Chiarman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry exchanged heated remarks on Saturday after a diplomatic development regarding the Indus Water Treaty.

On Friday, Pakistan welcomed the issuance of Supplemental Award by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague which stated clearly that India cannot unilaterally suspend the Treaty.

The court’s ruling upheld the position of Pakistan and said India’s unilateral actions could not undermine the jurisdiction of either the court of arbitration or the Neutral Expert in proceedings under the IWT.

After the development, the PPP chief took to X (formerly Twitter), reiterating that India’s unilateral decision to suspend the decades old treaty was not recognised under international law.

"Sindhu pay hamla na manzoor. India’s unilateral decision regarding the Indus Water Treaty have no bearing in international law," the former foreign minister posted on X.

Fawad Chaudhry responded to the PPP chairman's statement in another X post and said: "This [is] an attack on Pakistan, not on Sindh — unless you have also joined Sindhu Daish under GM Syed family… BB would never have made such a statement."

Bilawal fired back, saying: "You idiot. Sindhu River is the Indus River. The Indus Valley civilisation belongs to all of Pakistan."

PPP chairman added that the word Indus is the Latinised version of Sindhu, which had been brought into English via the Greek name "Indos", which in turn was derived from the Persian pronunciation of Sindhu.