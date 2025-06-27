Nine drown as flooded Swat River sweeps 18 tourists

AC said that nine bodies, including two children, have been recovered so far

Topline Rescue officials reported that 80 personnel have been involved in recovering people from river

The gushing water has been causing difficulties in rescue operation

Four women, six children from my family were swept away by floodwater, says tourist

SWAT (Dunya News) – At least nine tourists drowned while six others are missing after gushing Swat River swept away 18 people, including 10 members of a family, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday. Rescue teams pulled three people alive from the river.

Rescue officials reported that 80 personnel have been involved in recovering the people from the river. The gushing water has been causing difficulties in the rescue operations, they added.

Rescue operation underway

Swat Assistant Commissioner Nida Iqbal confirmed that a rescue operation was promptly launched as soon as the authorities received information about a drowning incident in the Swat River. According to initial reports, between 16 to 19 people were feared trapped.

During the rescue efforts, nine dead bodies have been recovered so far, while three individuals were pulled out alive. AC Nida Iqbal stated that the operation will continue until all missing persons are found and their bodies retrieved.

She further explained that just a week earlier, the district administration had imposed a strict ban on swimming in the Swat River and on visiting its banks due to rising water levels and safety concerns. Despite these warnings, the unfortunate incident occurred.

The victims include individuals from different areas, including Sialkot and Mardan. The recovered bodies are being sent to their respective hometowns, while the rescued individuals have already been dispatched back to their native places.

Adnan, a tourist from Daska in Punjab province, said, “Four women and six children from my family were swept away by the floodwater, along with three other people. We were by the riverside having breakfast when the fast flowing river water trapped everyone.”

The deputy commissioner of Swat stated that Section 144 has been imposed to prohibit bathing in the river and going near it, but tourists still go there despite the ban.

PM EXPRESSES SORROW OVER LOSS OF LIVES

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the deaths of tourists in a flash flood at the Khwazakhela point in River Swat and has directed for the early completion of the search for the missing persons.

The premier has instructed the administration and rescue agencies to further strengthen safety measures near rivers and streams.

NDMA ALERT

A day earlier, National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has issued impact-based alerts due to expected widespread monsoon rainfall and associated flooding risks across several regions of Pakistan from 26th to 28th June.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Battagram may experience moderate to heavy rainfall with possible flash flooding and landslides, particularly in vulnerable mountainous terrain, it warned in the alert.

NEOC has advised all provincial and district disaster management authorities to ensure preemptive measures such as drain clearance, public advisories, deployment of emergency services, and readiness for evacuation or rescue operations where needed.

Residents in flood-prone areas, particularly near nullahs, low-lying zones, and slopes, should remain alert and avoid unnecessary movement. NDMA urges all citizens, travelers, and relevant authorities to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures. Emergency services should ensure readiness for any potential response operations. For real-time alerts and guidance, download the “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile application.

TORRENTIAL RAINS TRIGGER FLOODING

Heavy overnight rainfall caused severe flooding across Lower Dir and parts of Swat, prompting emergency rescue operations. The downpour led to rivers and canals overflowing, including the Panjkora River, which rose to alarming levels.

In Lower Dir, two women and two children were stranded by the floodwaters but were safely rescued. In a separate incident, an elderly man was swept into a drainage channel but was also brought to safety.

According to a rescue spokesperson, five individuals were successfully saved from life-threatening situations caused by the flooding.

