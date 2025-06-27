Over 300 feeders tripped as heavy rain leaves parts of Karachi in dark

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A heavy downpour with thunder and lightning hit Karachi and caused widespread power outages in several areas of the city.

Rainfall was recorded in various areas of the city including Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir, Steel Town, and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Other areas that received rain included Super Highway, Gadap, North Karachi, Surjani, Azizabad, Tariq Road, Saadi Town, Malir Cantt, and University Road. Rain also fell in Safora Chowrangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Defence, Clifton, Kala Pul, and surrounding areas.

Due to the rain, water accumulated in several neighborhoods, causing inconvenience to residents.

A massive power outage has plunged Karachi into darkness as more than 300 feeders tripped following the rain. Electricity disruption has affected various areas including North Nazimabad, Moosa Colony, Shadman, Federal B Area, and Liaquatabad.

On the other hand, several people were injured due to electric shocks.

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, visited several areas of the city for inspection after the rain.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab ordered the cancellation of all municipal staff leave and instructed them to remain on high alert.

