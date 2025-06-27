Undeniable evidence of Indian interference will be presented at international forums: Sarfaraz Bugti

Updated On: Fri, 27 Jun 2025 11:18:06 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has stated that undeniable evidence of Indian interference will be presented at international forums.

Reacting on the social media platform X regarding the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Sarfraz Bugti said that Pakistan achieved another diplomatic success at the SCO meeting, as India failed in its attempt to link Pahalgam with Pakistan during the session.

He stated that Pakistan presented solid evidence of Indian interference in Balochistan, adding that India is involved in destabilizing peace in the region, and the international community has been consistently informed about this.

The CM further added that Pakistan possesses irrefutable proof of Indian interference, and this evidence will be presented at every global forum that acknowledges the truth.

