River Chenab in low flood at Head Marala

SIALKOT (Dunya News) - The River Chenab was in low-level flood at Head Marala on Thursday in the wake of recent spell of rainfall in its catchment areas, Dunya News reported.

According to senior officials of the local irrigation department, the water inflow was recorded at 121,233 cusecs while the outflow was 117,885 cusecs on Thursday evening.

