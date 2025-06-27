Internal rifts within PTI deepen

PESHAWAR (Zeeshan Kakakhel) – Internal rifts within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have started to surface openly.

According to party sources, growing tensions among senior leaders have not only affected the organisational structure but have also prompted party workers to begin voicing concerns against the leadership.

Reliable sources reveal that key party figures have now adopted a strategy of silence to avoid further damage caused by conflicting public statements.

Sources disclosed that disagreements among the leadership, particularly on issues like the budget, have caused irreparable damage to the party’s reputation.

Party insiders also say that the opinions of various leaders are being misrepresented on social media, which is undermining organisational unity. In light of this, it has been decided to refrain from attending key consultative sessions and parliamentary party meetings.

Provincial President Junaid Akbar stated that access to the party’s founder is limited to only a few select individuals, leaving other leaders unaware of directions or policies.

Akbar added that they are confused about what instructions have been given on which issues, making participation in such decision-making processes meaningless when only a few are involved.

He further explained that the decision not to attend the political committee meeting was made for the same reason. If the party leadership does not adopt an inclusive approach, the organisational structure could suffer a serious setback.

According to sources, several other key leaders may also express their reservations in the coming days, which could further deepen the uncertainty surrounding PTI’s political standing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.