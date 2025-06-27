Five drown as flooded Swat River sweeps 18 tourists

Rescue officials said that five bodies, including that of two children, have been recovered so far

SWAT (Dunya News) – Five tourists drowned while 10 others, including 10 members of a family, are missing after gushing Swat River swept away 18 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday. Rescue teams pulled three people alive from the river.

Rescue officials reported that 80 personnel have been involved in recovering the people from the river. The gushing water has been causing difficulties in the rescue operations, they added.

They said that five bodies, including that of two children, have been recovered so far.

Adnan, a tourist from Daska in Punjab province, said, “Four women and six children from my family were swept away by the floodwater, along with three other people. We were by the riverside having breakfast when the fast flowing river water trapped everyone.”

The deputy commissioner of Swat stated that Section 144 has been imposed to prohibit bathing in the river and going near it, but tourists still go there despite the ban.

PM Expresses Sorrow ove Loss of Lives

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the deaths of tourists in a flash flood at the Khwazakhela point in River Swat and has directed for the early completion of the search for the missing persons.

The premier has instructed the administration and rescue agencies to further strengthen safety measures near rivers and streams.

NDMA Alert

A day earlier, National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has issued impact-based alerts due to expected widespread monsoon rainfall and associated flooding risks across several regions of Pakistan from 26th to 28th June.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Battagram may experience moderate to heavy rainfall with possible flash flooding and landslides, particularly in vulnerable mountainous terrain, it warned in the alert.

NEOC has advised all provincial and district disaster management authorities to ensure preemptive measures such as drain clearance, public advisories, deployment of emergency services, and readiness for evacuation or rescue operations where needed.

Residents in flood-prone areas, particularly near nullahs, low-lying zones, and slopes, should remain alert and avoid unnecessary movement. NDMA urges all citizens, travelers, and relevant authorities to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures. Emergency services should ensure readiness for any potential response operations. For real-time alerts and guidance, download the “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile application.



