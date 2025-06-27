Pakistan will never accept Indian hegemony in region, says COAS

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan will never accept Indian hegemony in region, says COAS

Field Marshal interacted with probationary officers of the 52nd CTP of the Civil Services Academy

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 27 Jun 2025 15:25:55 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir said Pakistan has never accepted and will never accept Indian hegemony in the region.

COAS declared while addressing the probationary officers of the 52nd Common Training Program (CTP) of the Civil Services Academy during a session held at the Army Auditorium.

The probationary officers of the Civil Services Academy remained attached with the formations of Pakistan Army at peace time locations and operational areas of Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. These officers gained rich experience of the three services during various interactions and visits.

This interaction with the COAS formed part of a broader national initiative aimed at strengthening institutional synergy and deepening mutual understanding between Pakistan’s civil and military leadership.

Calling India the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the region, the field marshal said all state institutions showed exemplary unity during the Marka-e-Haq.

He emphasized that strong cooperation between the people, the government, and the armed forces is essential for national development and success. He added that harmony among

all components of the state is rooted in Pakistan’s administration and civil bureaucracy, placing a significant responsibility on the shoulders of future civil servants.

He highlighted that all components of the state displayed remarkable coordination during Marka-e-Haq against India, adding that Pakistan gave a befitting response to India’s unjust aggression “from the Line of Control in Kashmir to the coastal borders”.

He said that divine support aided Pakistan in the battle because it stood on the side of righteousness. The Pakistan Armed Forces remain fully prepared for modern warfare.

COAS also remarked that terrorism is an internal issue of India, which stems from its discriminatory and oppressive treatment of minorities, particularly Muslims.

He reiterated that India is the biggest patron of terrorism in the region and declared, “As a nation, Pakistanis have never bowed to India, nor will we ever.”

He acknowledged Afghanistan as a brotherly neighboring Islamic country, stating that Pakistan desires good relations. However, he urged Afghanistan not to provide safe havens to Indian proxy terrorist groups like “Fitna-e-Hindustan” and “Fitna-e-Khawarij.”

He further noted that every system has its flaws and challenges, and warned not to let weaknesses or negative elements dominate the system. “Nations that forget their history lose their future,” he said.

He advised the young officers to develop courage, competence, and character—and if one must choose, always prioritize character.

Field Marshal Asim Munir has underscored the imperative of inter-institutional cohesion, mutual respect, and unified national purpose in advancing Pakistan’s strategic and developmental objectives.

In his address, COAS spoke on a range of critical issues, including national security imperatives, prevailing internal and external challenges, and the pivotal role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in preserving regional peace and national stability.

COAS further highlighted the indispensable role of a capable, transparent, and service-driven civil bureaucracy within the architecture of state governance. He urged the young officers to embody the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and patriotic commitment in the fulfillment of their responsibilities to the nation.

Also Read: COAS lauds Major Moiz's ultimate sacrifice for defence of country

The CTP participants expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to engage with the senior military leadership and gain first-hand insight into the Pakistan Army Leadership’s strategic vision, operational readiness, and its multifaceted contributions to national resilience and development.

The visit concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, reflecting a spirit of constructive dialogue, shared responsibility, and collective dedication to Pakistan’s enduring progress.

