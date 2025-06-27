Section 144 imposed across Punjab for Muharram security

There is a complete ban on display of all types of weapons and flammable materials in public places

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has imposed section 144 across the province with effect from Muharram 1 to 10 (June 27 to July 6) to ensure law and order situation during the holy month.

The provincial Home Department has issued a notification in this regard. It has decided to impose seven types of restrictions under Section 144 across Punjab.

The government will not allow any new processions or religious gatherings except those already approved by the relevant authorities.

There will be complete ban on display of all types of weapons and flammable materials in public places without the permission of the competent authority.

The government has imposed a complete ban on provocative slogans and gestures that may incite public sentiments, religious beliefs, or sectarian tensions.

There will also be a ban on statements or comments promoting sectarian or ethnic hatred through any medium or device.

The Home Department added that construction of elevated posts on rooftops of houses or buildings along procession routes is prohibited.

Storing stones, bricks, bottles, or garbage on rooftops of buildings along procession routes is also prohibited under the restrictions.

Furthermore, a ban on pillion riding will be imposed on 9th and 10th Muharram while it will not apply to elderly citizens, women, and law enforcement personnel.

